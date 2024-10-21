2024 Global Automotive Marketing Awards

The editorial teams at Automotive News and our Crain Communications sibling publication Ad Age have put our heads together for the inaugural Global Automotive Marketing Awards — the GAMAs. Staffers from the U.S., Asia and Europe debated the best marketing and advertising efforts across nine categories, looking for creativity and demonstrated business impact. The campaigns had to run between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024. The awards are designed to recognize outstanding work in the auto industry that connected, engaged and inspired consumers as well as business customers.