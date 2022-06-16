VW's Keogh: Rising interest rates, recession just another ‘bump' for industry to overcome

WASHINGTON — Dealers and automakers shouldn't necessarily worry about rising interest rates and potential recession because it's just one more rogue wave in what's been more than two years of overwhelming challenges, the North American head of the world's second-largest automaker said.
"If things get bouncy, the reason I'm not so worried is that things over the last two years have been nothing but bouncy," Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, told attendees here at the Automotive News Congress.
In a wide-ranging discussion with Automotive News Publisher KC Crain, Keogh said the industry transformation to electric propulsion is speeding up, both in terms of consumer demand and automaker and dealer abilities to meet that demand. He said that localized production of the ID4 electric compact crossover will begin within the next few months in Chattanooga and will have a broad impact on potential electric vehicle buyers.