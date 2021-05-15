Tavares gives Chrysler, other brands 10 years

Fiat Chrysler is no more, but Fiat and Chrysler have been given at least another decade to show they're worth keeping around.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares says he's affording each of the 14 brands melded together from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group a 10-year window to execute a business plan.

For Chrysler, a brand in need of direction and more products, looking to 2031 is a tall task. With a lineup of only two minivan nameplates and the aging 300 sedan, making it that far without a major infusion of metal will be difficult.

Interim Chrysler chief Tim Kuniskis, if he remains in the role, will have his work cut out for him in forging a game plan for the brand that will hit the century mark in 2025. But whoever has the reins in the coming years, it appears they'll be given the opportunity to put Chrysler on a different path.

Some say the brand is vulnerable and needs to find a purpose. Others, including dealer council Chairman David Kelleher, believe Chrysler could use a crossover and even another car — possibly on a PSA platform — to flesh out the lineup.