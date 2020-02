Carlos Ghosn, the exiled former leader of Nissan Motor Co., will address the Automotive News World Congress March 25 via a satellite feed.

Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon from Japan in December while contesting charges of financial wrongdoing, will appear at 9:30 a.m. EDT in a live, 45-minute interview.

Only World Congress attendees will have access to the presentation. To register, go to autonews.com/worldcongress.