EVs, infrastructure and safety take the stage at Automotive News Congress, Washington D.C.

TERRY KOSDROSKY

Automotive News Congress attendees in Washington

Speakers discussed infrastructure and regulation amid expanding electrified transportation in the second of four Automotive News Congress events in Washington.

TERRY KOSDROSKY

Scott Keogh, CEO and president of Volkswagen Group of America, interviewed by Automotive News Publisher KC Crain.

MARISA MARCINKOWSKI
Related Articles
Dealers need ‘seat at the table' on EV policy, says NADA's Mike Stanton
EVs not affordable to ‘too many Americans,' says Michigan Rep. Dingell
VW's Keogh: Rising interest rates, recession just another ‘bump' for industry to overcome
GM's David Strickland: Industry needs EV tax credit for mass adoption

Crain talks with NADA President and CEO Mike Stanton

TERRY KOSDROSKY

David Shepardson of Reuters interviews U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell

TERRY KOSDROSKY

Dingell, D-Mich., answers questions from Automotive News Executive Editor Jamie Butters.

MARISA MARCINKOWSKI

GM's David Strickland, VP of global regulatory affairs, speaks with Crain.

MARISA MARCINKOWSKI

Butters interviews Kellie Meiman Hock, managing partner of McLarty Associates.

MARISA MARCINKOWSKI

Butters interviews Michael Berube, deputy assistant for sustainable transportation with the energy department.

MARISA MARCINKOWSKI
States ‘off to the races' on EV charging infrastructure, says Energy official
