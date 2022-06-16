Speakers discussed infrastructure and regulation amid expanding electrified transportation in the second of four Automotive News Congress events in Washington.
EVs, infrastructure and safety take the stage at Automotive News Congress, Washington D.C.
Scott Keogh, CEO and president of Volkswagen Group of America, interviewed by Automotive News Publisher KC Crain.
David Shepardson of Reuters interviews U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell
Butters interviews Michael Berube, deputy assistant for sustainable transportation with the energy department.
Letter
to the
Editor
Send us a letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.
Recommended for You