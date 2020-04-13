Congress despite COVID-19

“This moment, of course, was never in the plan.

“Our main concern now is for the health and safety of our communities, employees, dealers and other business partners. For several weeks, every action we have taken at GM is driven by this imperative. This crisis is testing the fortitude of our people, our company and our industry around the world. I’m once again amazed and proud to see how the automotive industry pulls together in times of crisis.

“While the end to this crisis is still uncertain, we are cautiously encouraged to see life in China slowly beginning to return to normal. The Chinese word for crisis consists of two characters, the second of which means ‘opportunity.’ Perhaps that’s a reminder to all of us that out of this crisis will come opportunity and hopefully a heightened resolve to take on big challenges together.

“At Cadillac, opportunity begins with recapturing our momentum. After two straight years of record global sales, we look forward to seeing what Cadillac can do with one of the freshest luxury portfolios in the market, followed quickly by the first of five all-electric Cadillac models. The excitement created at the EV Day event at the Design Dome earlier in March was palpable. The breadth and depth of what was on display was compelling and just a glimpse of what is to come. We are very much looking forward to sharing more of our story but not until the time is right.

“While our immediate focus is squarely on the health and safety of our colleagues and communities, make no mistake, Cadillac has a road map back to leadership. Please take care of yourselves and your families.”