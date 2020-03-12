Automotive News postpones World Congress, PACE Awards events

TCF Bank, which recently merged with Chemical Bank to form Michigan's largest bank by deposits, bought the 22-year naming rights to Cobo Center for $33 million from the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority.
CHAD LIVENGOOD/CRAIN'S DETROIT BUSINESS

This year's event was slated to be held at the TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center) for the first time.

DETROIT -- The Automotive News World Congress, which had been scheduled for March 24-25 in downtown Detroit, has been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Also postponed are the annual Automotive News PACE Awards ceremony and the inaugural PACEpilot event, which were due to be held March 23.

"Rising concerns about the safety of our attendees and staff, as well as events of recent days, led us to the decision," Publisher Jason Stein and Associate Publisher Karen Rentschler said in a statement. "We are currently looking at alternative timing."

Automotive News has hosted the World Congress annually since 1977. This year's event was slated to be held at the TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center) for the first time.

The PACE Awards for supplier innovation, now in their 26th year, are expected to be announced at a rescheduled event in Detroit. PACEpilot, which recognizes pre-commercialized innovations, will be rescheduled along with it.

For questions, please contact Libby Irwin at [email protected]

