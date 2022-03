The Automotive News Congress has been transformed for 2022. Automotive News will host events in four key markets.

At the first congress session in Nashville on May 18, General Motors President Mark Reuss will be the closing keynote speaker. That event will bring together keynoters and panelists to share their electric vehicle strategies and insights. Registration is open now.

The other events will be June 16 in Washington, Sept. 20 in Detroit and on the West Coast in November.