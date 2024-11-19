Take on roles no one else wants to take on!

Cheryl Thompson is the CEO and founder of the Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement. CADIA, founded in 2017, helps develop women as future leaders in the automotive industry. Thompson herself is a veteran leader in vehicle manufacturing. As a woman in engineering, she experienced firsthand a culture that lacked diversity and inclusion. When she was offered her first managerial role, Thompson thought she would need to change who she was and act like the men. She was introduced to the highest-ranking female in manufacturing at Ford, who became a role model and provided perspective on how to be a female manager.