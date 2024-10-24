Being uncomfortable allows you to grow

As a child, Kate Fabian, director of marketing communications at Hyundai Motor America, did not dream of working in the automotive industry. What eventually drew her in were the reasons people bought cars — the excitement of a first purchase and that feeling of independence; a big promotion that allows a little splurge; an expanding family and the need for more space. Fabian loves being able to connect with people, find out what makes them tick and take those insights to communicate how Hyundai can help them in their daily lives.