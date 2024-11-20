Study Shows US Electrification Trends & State-Level BEV Market Share Leaders

Urban Science, a leading global automotive consultancy, has released a proprietary EV sales microstudy. Using unrivaled industry sales data, it provides a science-driven overview of the U.S. EV sales landscape. The study includes 2024 sales insights through April for BEV, PHEV, and HEV segments, plus state-level sales for the top five BEV states.\r\n\r\nExplore the latest trends in EV sales and see which states are leading the charge in BEV market share. Discover key insights from the Urban Science study and stay ahead in the electrification race.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\nKey Highlights:\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\tComprehensive 2024 EV sales data through April\r\n\tAnalysis of BEV, PHEV, and HEV segments\r\n\tDetailed state-level BEV sales for top five states\r\n\r\n Fill out my online form.