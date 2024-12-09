CategoryVolvo

Why Volvo CEO expects China hypercompetitiveness to spread globally

Head and shoulders photo of Volvo CEO Jim Rowan from 2024
“If you are a company that is losing market share in China, you are going to try to get that market share somewhere else. Therefore, we will start to see hypercompetitiveness play out globally now,” Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said. (VOLVO)
Author
DA
By:
Douglas A. Bolduc
December 09, 2024 05:00 AM

Featured Stories

TitleFLOODED OUT: How Linamar navigated Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact in North Carolina
ImageFLOODED OUT: How Linamar navigated Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact in North Carolina
TitleWhy Volvo CEO expects China hypercompetitiveness to spread globally
ImageWhy Volvo CEO expects China hypercompetitiveness to spread globally
TitleStellantis sets course after Carlos Tavares departure
ImageStellantis sets course after Carlos Tavares departure
TitleClose attention to expenses keeps Smythe Volvo’s bottom line healthy
ImageClose attention to expenses keeps Smythe Volvo’s bottom line healthy