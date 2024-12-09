Why Volvo CEO expects China hypercompetitiveness to spread globally

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan has the Swedish automaker on pace to have record global sales for the second consecutive year. The success is largely because of the strong debut for the EX30. The full-electric small SUV’s momentum, however, is at risk in Europe because of higher tariffs imposed by the European Union on China-made EVs. Volvo will start selling Belgium-made versions of the EX30 next year, but it will take until mid-2025 until production — which is also earmarked for the U.S. — is up to speed. “The bottom line is that the cost of that car is going to increase,” Rowan said. He outlined Volvo’s plans for the EX30 and the automaker’s expectations for 2025 in an interview with Automotive News Europe Managing Editor Douglas A. Bolduc on Nov. 25.