It will take time for federal tax credits on used EVs, PHEVs and fuel cells to gain traction

Beau Boeckmann, COO of Galpin Motors in North Hills, Calif., said incentivizing vehicles usually helps sales, but the used EV tax credit seems to have "good intentions with convoluted executions."

"We're still trying to figure out exactly how it all will shake out and how it's going to work because a lot of times good intentions come with unintended consequences," said Boeckmann, adding it could still be positive for his stores, which have embraced EVs to, in part, compete with Tesla.

Galpin Motors sells Ford, Honda, Mazda, Volkswagen and other brands and was one of the first dealership groups in the U.S. to sign up with Swedish EV startup Polestar.

Like Drury, Boeckmann said the credit — at least in the first few years — will only apply to EVs such as the Chevrolet Spark, Ford Focus Electric, Fiat 500e and Nissan Leaf, with limited capabilities and battery range compared with their new-vehicle counterparts.

"We kind of avoided the compliance vehicles because, quite frankly, there's not a huge interest in them," Boeckmann said. "But now I believe that there will be and certainly more of it, so we will be looking for more of those types of vehicles to have on the used-car lot."

Boeckmann's stores also may benefit from California's extensive rebate programs and aggressive regulatory push to phase out sales of new gasoline-only-powered light-duty vehicles by 2035.

In 2021, Galpin Motors sold about 500 used battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles — just under 10 percent of the group's total volume, Boeckmann said. The stores are seeing more order demand from new EVs such as the Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E.

"I know I've got somewhat rose-colored glasses, being in the EV capital of the world, maybe," he admitted, adding that he doesn't see prices for used EVs being driven down under $25,000 for several years with demand being so strong.