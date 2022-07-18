Carvana license suspended again in Illinois

Carvana is again prohibited from selling used cars in Illinois after the Secretary of State Police reinstated a temporary suspension.
The state says the online seller has been issuing car buyers temporary registration permits from outside Illinois, not using a licensed third-party to transfer titles and not processing the registration paperwork through the Secretary of State’s office.
Illinois suspended Carvana’s dealer license May 10 after customer complaints. The Secretary of State issued a stay May 26, allowing the company to resume sales.
Carvana didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.