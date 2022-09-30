Disruptions shift focus away from auctions

For dealers, the disruption has cemented their interest in online auctions, peer-to-peer digital sourcing options and — perhaps most of all — buying more of the used inventory they need directly from consumers. The latter approach especially gained popularity as wholesale vehicle prices spiked in 2021 because of the shortages. Wary of slim pickings at auctions and mindful of the cost of traveling to them, dealers are increasingly skipping such buying trips.

"Even more frequently, the customers themselves are selling their car directly back to us or trading it back to us," said Bill Wallace, president of his namesake auto group in Stuart, Fla. "The availability of those cars eliminated a lot of what we used to buy at the auction."

The shifts have auction company leaders on their toes as they pivot to keep pace with dealers' evolving sourcing preferences and digital auction demands. The changes come as they also scramble to prepare for an influx of electric vehicles to their auction sites, another disruptive shift in motion.

"Dealers are getting more intelligent," Alex Yurchenko, Black Book's chief data science officer, told Automotive News. "They have to get inventory, and they go directly to consumers, they go to repair shops, anywhere the consumer has a car."