What's new on Honda's website? Older cars

LOS ANGELES — Honda has launched an enhanced U.S. website that lists older used vehicles alongside its national inventory of certified pre-owned vehicles.

The "new" offerings are not CPO but can be up to a decade old — and some are pushing 200,000 miles.

And Honda is just getting started.

Following the Dec. 7 relaunch of the CPO website, American Honda said it plans to add older vehicles to its Acura certified pre-owned website in the coming weeks.

Honda said it will add features to the used-vehicle program that align with the brand's Shop Simple by Honda online buying tool, enabling customers to complete most of a pre-owned vehicle purchase in a digital fashion.

Dan Rodriguez, manager of auto remarketing at American Honda, declined to spell out Honda's specific plans but hinted at warranties and other products that could become add-ons as part of the digital buying process.

American Honda is working with dealers on what that would look like, he said. The enhancements could include a checklist of the reconditioning process for the older cars and light trucks, as is done with CPO vehicles.

"I don't want to give all the secret sauce right now," Rodriguez told Automotive News. "The ultimate goal is we want to promote something that our dealers can feel proud of, that the customers can feel secure and know that they have that little extra element of peace of mind. And we're going to be working on putting together the details of what that ultimately will be."