Used wholesale prices up — now what?

Dealers throughout the U.S. have seen wholesale prices come roaring back in May and June. Prices tumbled by double digits in April as retail activity fell off dramatically amid store closures and stay-at-home orders. Now that dealerships are reopening — but not many vehicles are being returned to auction — the market has overcorrected.

Wholesale prices rose 16 percent over seven weeks, according to J.D. Power, which said that for the week ending June 7, wholesale values were 4 percent above the pre-virus forecast.

According to Cox Automotive, wholesale prices rose 2.1 percent for the week of June 1, while retail prices climbed 0.5 percent, squeezing margins for dealers. As of June 6, wholesale prices were down just 0.6 percent from the beginning of the year, while retail prices were off 1.1 percent.

"So the big disconnect between retail and wholesale prices is gone," Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said in a market update last week.

The used-vehicle market is reflecting, in part, the tight supply of new vehicles, especially pickups, after manufacturers lost about two months of production in North America. That shortage has sent more new-truck shoppers picking from the used-vehicle lot, tilting the balance of supply and demand.

Prime Automotive Group in Massachusetts has about 3,200 used vehicles in stock, some 500 fewer than it typically has, said Nasir Uddin, vice president of pre-owned vehicle operations. "Everybody's struggling to get cars," he said.