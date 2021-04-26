Used vehicles become a newly appreciating asset

In April, those values have surged to record levels, market trackers say. Dealers are buying used vehicles at auction for eye-popping amounts — sometimes even more than the car's original sticker price — even as they scramble for other ways to obtain used-vehicle inventory.

While wholesale prices are expected to remain at this peak for another month or two, they also may have shifted upward for the foreseeable future, simply because there are fewer cars and trucks in the U.S. to sell.

The new-vehicle shortage is a key factor, but it joins others. Government stimulus, tax returns and extra savings by Americans who did less discretionary spending during the pandemic have spurred demand. Overall economic recovery in the U.S. and the resumption of more public activities also are contributing, market experts said.

Those factors alone would power a strong used-vehicle market. In addition, credit conditions have become more favorable this spring, said Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke, who pointed particularly to rates for subprime borrowers.

"Prior to this scenario, if you were to dream up the most extreme definition of stimulated demand corresponding with very limited supply, I think you would have ruled out what this spring looks like as being impossible to ever happen," Smoke said. "Because quite literally we're seeing every possible way that strengthens demand coming to fruition."

It's happening as there are fewer cars to sell. Used-vehicle supply last month was 18 percent below that of March 2020 and 16 percent below March 2019's level, according to Cox. The industry's days' supply of used vehicles dropped throughout March and ended the month at 33 days, down from 48 days in February.

At the same time, wholesale prices rose for 16 consecutive weeks through April 18 — up 29 percent for 2021 so far and 17 percent above a previous all-time high set last August, according to J.D. Power.

"We are certainly in unprecedented times," said David Paris, executive analyst at J.D. Power. "The used-vehicle market is hotter than ever, and prices are at their highest levels ever recorded."