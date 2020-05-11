Used-vehicle market faces months of pain

The initial, blunt-force impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the used-vehicle market may have passed, but the sector is far from through with dealing with its effects.

Retail and wholesale prices and sales volumes are starting to rise, but they remain considerably depressed from normal levels. Activity at digital-only sales fell by as much as two-thirds from a year earlier, leading both major auction companies to make steep cuts, at least temporarily.

Auction cost cuts

Cox Automotive and KAR Global have seen steep auction decreases in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and have made cuts.

Cox Automotive

  • 12,500 employees furloughed, including 10,000 in the U.S., starting May 17 and lasting up to 16 weeks; about 87% at Manheim, and more than half in auction-day jobs
  • Cox Enterprises CEO Alex Taylor and Cox Automotive President Sandy Schwartz working without pay throughout "this crisis situation"; other executives taking temporary 25% pay cuts and leaders starting at the vice president level taking 15% reductions


KAR Global

  • 11,000 employees furloughed in April; hundreds have been called back
  • CEO Jim Hallett, President Peter Kelly and CFO Eric Loughmiller working without pay through at least the 2nd quarter; other members of the executive leadership team receiving half of their salaries and board members forgoing cash compensation for the 2nd quarter

Excess inventory will further pressure values, perhaps for months. Even as demand begins to improve, prices may keep falling as almost a million deferred used-vehicle returns flow into the market. J.D. Power projects that wholesale prices won't bottom out until June.

"But that low point will be better than what we're seeing today," said Jonathan Banks, J.D. Power's vice president of vehicle valuations and analytics, "because we're arguing today's wholesale prices are still in … a very dysfunctional market."

Cox Automotive said last week it will furlough more than 12,500 employees — including about 10,000 in the U.S. — with most affected workers at Manheim's auction operations, the nation's largest. The furloughs will begin Sunday, May 17, and last up to 16 weeks.

KAR Global furloughed 11,000 employees in April. Company executives told Automotive News last week that the company has since been calling back some ADESA auction workers as business slowly improves.

"As volumes increase, we will be bringing back employees, and we already have brought back several hundred employees," CEO Jim Hallett said.

Wholesale auctions have sold about 266,000 units since mid-March, a decline of 540,000 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to J.D. Power.

Wholesale prices rose about 1 percent for the week ending May 3, compared with the previous week, but they were still 12 percent below the company's pre-virus forecast.

Retail prices have remained disproportionately strong relative to wholesale, making it attractive for dealers to buy inventory.

Both wholesale and retail backlogs have been improving. Cox Automotive's review of a rolling, seven-day estimate on used retail days' supply, based on vAuto data, showed that used retail supply jumped to 115 days on April 8 before ending the month at 53 days, compared with the normal supply of 44 days.

The company estimated that wholesale supply peaked at 149 days on April 9 and ended the month at 65 days, almost triple the usual 23 days.

"So we are starting to see as businesses reopen and shelter-at-home policies get lifted, that there is emerging activity on the retail side, which is supporting the backlog of inventory," said Zohaib Rahim, manager of economic and industry insight for Cox Automotive. "And then of course, it's helping to improve some of the pricing pressures that we saw at the start of this crisis."

At the same time, an additional 865,000 deferred used-vehicle returns are headed back to an already depressed market over the next several months, according to J.D. Power.

The excess volume will come back over the next four months, with the majority of it arriving in May and June, and keep prices about 10 percent below where they were before the COVID-19 crisis, said Banks.

It has helped that the owners of many of the deferred units — rental companies and captive lenders, for example — haven't been dumping them all at once, he said.

"Our dialogs indicate that the rental companies, even some of the more distressed ones, are going to let that volume flow through back into the market at a rate that's reasonable," Banks said.

Dire straits for rentals

Rental-car companies have been hit hard by the pandemic, with Hertz on the verge of bankruptcy.

In an agreement reached with its lenders, Hertz has until May 22 to devise a strategy for turning its business around. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Hertz "believes it will not need to acquire new vehicles for its fleet through the remainder of 2020," the company said in a May 5 U.S. regulatory filing.

Rental-car companies have been calling off purchases with automakers, Bloomberg News reported.

KAR Global CFO Eric Loughmiller said Hertz hasn't been forced to sell vehicles, but he questioned how long that will last.

"At some point I would think there'd be pressure on them to de-fleet, which could further pressure prices down," he said.

Loughmiller also questioned how much of the current improvement is related to pent-up demand from before the crisis — and how much will last after 33.5 million Americans have filed jobless claims over just seven weeks.

De-fleeting

Some large-scale de-fleeting has already occurred. Avis Budget Group said part of its response to the crisis was to dispose of 35,000 vehicles in March. It plans to end June with at least 20 percent fewer units than a year earlier.

"Given our quick and decisive action to reduce the number of units being added to our fleet, we anticipate needing to dispose of fewer vehicles over the next three months and throughout the balance of 2020," CEO Joe Ferraro said in an earnings call. The company declined to comment for this story.

Some retailers, such as Group 1 Automotive Inc., reduced their used-vehicle inventory early. From the middle of March onward, the company has been aggressively pricing about half of its inventory to get rid of it as quickly as possible, Daryl Kenningham, president of U.S. operations, told investors in an earnings call last week.

Values have dropped, rental-car companies are expected to sell a lot of vehicles and automakers have been aggressive with incentives, Kenningham said, concluding "none of those are good for used-car values."

