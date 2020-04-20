Used-car market in ‘strange moment'

Still, used-vehicle prices at retail as of mid-April are off by just 1 percent, while wholesale values are estimated to be down 10 to 12 percent, said Cox Automotive executive Dale Pollak. It's an odd gap.

"Generally speaking, there's a correlation between the movement of wholesale and retail pricing," said Pollak, Cox executive vice president and co-founder of vAuto inventory- and market-tracking software. "But we're at a strange moment in time where we're not seeing that correlation."

One reason could be dealers remain optimistic the economy will reopen soon and so have mostly held steady on retail prices. Some may be leery of marking down vehicles acquired at pre-pandemic prices.

Pollak sees it as an opportunity for dealers willing to mark vehicles down to sell for cash that can be used to acquire fresh inventory at discounted prices.

Caputo, of Sun Auto Group, said a "nightmare scenario" for any dealer would be to think vehicles are still worth pre-outbreak values and then bury themselves in trades they can neither retail nor wholesale for a profit.

That gets to a point of frustration for many dealers: Used-vehicle values, while certainly dropping, are tough to pin down with such little activity in the retail and wholesale markets.