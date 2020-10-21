Used-car consignment store CarLotz to go public via merger

JOSHUA FRANKLIN
Reuters
CarLotz

NEW YORK -- CarLotz Inc. said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp which values the U.S. consignment store for used vehicles at $827 million, including debt.

CarLotz would be the third major U.S. online car seller to go public this year after Vroom Inc. and Shift Technologies Inc., as online vehicle sales accelerate during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the deal, CarLotz will receive an injection of up to $321 million which it plans to use to expand beyond its eight sale and distribution locations.

"We feel like it's time to now go and take the giant leap forward, expand nationally, become a fully national, multi-billion dollar player in this industry," CarLotz co-founder and CEO Michael Bor said in an interview.

"In order to do that we needed to raise a significant amount of capital," Bor said.

For the deal, investors including Fidelity Management, car auction service provider KAR Auction Services and ex-General Motors CEO Rick Wagoner have committed to invest $125 million in a private investment in public equity.

Reuters reported Acamar was nearing a deal to buy CarLotz on Wednesday.

Unlike Vroom and Shift which buy and then sell used cars, Richmond, Virginia-based CarLotz operates a consignment platform whereby it splits profits from sales made on its platform with owners.

CarLotz, which was founded in 2011, is "run-rate" profitable, Bor said, citing a measure that extrapolates annual levels from a smaller amount of data.

Acamar Partners is a Nasdaq-listed special-purpose acquisition company, led by private equity investors Juan Carlos Torres Carretero and Luis Ignacio Solorzano Aizpuru.

SPACs are shell companies which use initial public offering proceeds to acquire an unidentified private company, which becomes public as a result.

Auto startups backed by blank-check companies

A number of auto-related startups have signed billion-dollar-plus deals to go public with special purpose acquisition companies, known as SPACs. Here's an updated list:

Nikola Corp.
Founded: 2018
Headquarters: Phoenix, Ariz.
Commercial partner: General Motors (pending)
SPAC partner: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
Product: Electric trucks
Production start: Late 2021
2019 revenue: $482,000

Fisker Inc.
Founded: 2016
Headquarters: Torrance, Calif.
Commercial partner: Magna International
SPAC partner: Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp
Product: Electric vehicles
Production start: Late 2022
2019 revenue: $0

Lordstown Motors
Founded: 2019
Headquarters: Lordstown, Ohio
Commercial partners: General Motors GM.N, Samsung SDI
SPAC partner: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp
Product: Electric trucks
Production start: Late 2021
2019 revenue: $0

Canoo
Founded: 2018
Headquarters: Torrance, Calif.
Commercial partner: Hyundai
SPAC partner: Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp
Product: Electric vehicles
Production start: Mid 2022
2019 revenue: $0

ChargePoint
Founded: 2007
Headquarters: Campbell, Calif.
Commercial partners: BMW, Nissan, Volkswagen, General Motors
SPAC partner: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp
Service: Electric vehicle charging
Production start: In production
2019 revenue: $200 million

QuantumScape
Founded: 2010
Headquarters: San Jose, Calif.
Commercial partner: Volkswagen
SPAC partner: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp
Product: Solid-state battery
Production start: 2024-2025
2019 revenue: $6.5 million

Romeo Power
Founded: 2016
Headquarters: Vernon, Calif.
Commercial partner: BorgWarner
SPAC partner: RMG Acquisition Corp
Product: Electric vehicle batteries
Production start: In production
2020 revenue: $11 million (fiscal year estimate)

Luminar
Founded: 2012
Headquarters: Orlando, Fla.
Commercial partners: Volvo Car, Toyota, TuSimple, Nvidia
SPAC partner: Gores Metropoulos Inc
Product: Lidar sensors
Production start: Late 2022
2019 revenue: $15 million

XL Fleet
Founded: 2009
Headquarters: Boston, Mass.
Commercial partners: Isuzu, Enterprise
SPAC partner: Pivotal Investment Corp
Product: Electric truck conversions
Production start: In production
2019 revenue: $7 million

Velodyne
Founded: 1983
Headquarters: San Jose, Calif.
Commercial partner: Ford Motor
SPAC partner: Graf Industrial Corp
Product: Lidar sensors
Production start: In production
2019 revenue: $307 million

Hyliion
Founded: 2015
Headquarters: Austin, TX
Commercial partners: Toshiba, Dana, Faurecia
SPAC partner: Tortoise Acquisition Corp
Product: Electric trucks
Production start: 2021-2022
2019 revenue: $1 million

Source: Reuters, Automotive News, company disclosures

Merging with a SPAC has become a popular alternative to going public in a traditional IPO, as it involves less regulatory scrutiny and more certainty over the market valuation and funds raised.

Acamar's ticker on Nasdaq will change to "LOTZ" after the deal closes.

Online sales only account for around 1 percent of the roughly $840 billion Americans spend annually on used cars. But after numerous U.S. states went into COVID-19 lockdowns, the advantage of socially distant online sales has come into focus.

"We've probably seen an acceleration in the shift in consumer willingness to do the vehicle transaction totally online," Bor said.

CarLotz, which has around 125 employees, took a $1.7 million U.S. government loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, which the company expects to pay back, Bor said.

Letter
