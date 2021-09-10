NAAA cancels 2021 annual convention

The decision comes just weeks before the annual event was set to take place in Chicago, and marks the second straight year the show was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Auto Auction Association's annual convention has been postponed, with no makeup date given by the organization.

The show had been set for Sept. 28-30 in Chicago.

The association sent a statement Friday that said the decision to postpone the event comes after feedback from its members and partners.

"Unfortunately, we are still in the middle of a resurgence," the release states. "We want to assure you that the business of the association will continue through virtual committee meetings and virtual board and all-member meetings for the election of officers."

After falling to some of its lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, the novel coronavirus has re-emerged this summer. The overall number of new cases in the U.S. remains stubbornly high, especially in states with low vaccination rates.

As of Sept. 9, the U.S. was averaging 1,579 deaths a day, up 28 percent from 14 days earlier, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

In Chicago, there was an average of 466 new cases per day as of Sept. 9, according to the city's COVID dashboard. Deaths averaged 4.29 per day, a rise of 50 percent from the week before.

The NAAA also canceled its 2020 show, slated for Oct. 6-8 in Dallas, due to the pandemic.

