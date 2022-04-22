Top 100 used-vehicle retailers list shows shift in focus to used cars

The shifting reliance by car dealers on used vehicle sales in 2021 was seen up and down the Automotive News annual ranking.

Like virtually every franchised car retailer in the country last year, Florida dealer Teddy Morse found it only natural to ramp up focus on the long-trusty used-vehicle market in the face of volatile supply and shrinking new-vehicle inventories.

Morse, CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group, of Delray Beach, Fla., had employees put extra effort into searching auctions across the country — even as far away as California and Arizona — for used vehicles to put on his dealership lots as trade-ins from new-vehicle purchases waned. And the strategy paid off. Ed Morse Automotive retailed 13,751 used vehicles in 2021, up 45 percent from 9,478 in 2020.

"There's no magic pill here," Morse told Automotive News. "We had an increase in used cars, and I would love to tell you that we figured out some type of formula that allowed us to increase our used-car business, but it was out of necessity, and we did what needed to be done to find our customers vehicles."

Morse: “There’s no magic pill”

That greater reliance on used vehicles helped Morse's group vault 22 spots up Automotive News' annual list of the top 100 retailers ranked by used-vehicle retail sales to No. 68. And he wasn't alone. The shifting reliance on used vehicles was seen up and down the list.

The top 100 retailers combined sold 4,518,438 used vehicles in 2021, up nearly 26 percent from 3,588,037 in 2020, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center, which compiles the list. Some of that gain was explained by the hit sales took in early 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Accelerating consolidation also played a role in increases for some companies as they got bigger. But used-vehicle sales were up organically for retailers, too. The top 100 retailed 22 percent more vehicles than the 3,695,428 collectively sold by those on the list in pre-pandemic 2019.

In 2021, the average company on the list sold 1.52 used vehicles for every new vehicle they sold. That ratio has steadily increased during the 10 years Automotive News has tracked the numbers, up from 0.88 in 2012.

The average ratio is skewed higher by the presence of large used-only retailers CarMax Inc., Carvana Co., Vroom and Shift Technologies Inc. Excluding those four companies, the average franchised dealership group on the list retailed 1.03 used vehicles for every new vehicle sold in 2021. A 1-to-1 ratio has long been the gold standard for franchised dealers.

But beyond the list, franchised dealers have broadly increased their reliance on used cars. In 2021, the average franchised dealership got 36.7 percent of its revenue from used vehicles, up from 33 percent in 2020, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association's NADA Data 2021 report released last week.

Top 10 retailers
Ranked by used-vehicle retail sales
2021
Rank		Dealership group
name		2021 Used-vehicle
retail sales		2020
Rank
1CarMax Inc.*#924,3381
2Carvana*425,2372
3AutoNation Inc.*304,3643
4Lithia Motors Inc.*+275,4955
5Penske Automotive Group Inc.*+264,5204
6Sonic Automotive Inc.*183,2826
7Group 1 Automotive Inc.*+161,8577
8Asbury Automotive Group Inc.*105,2069
9Hendrick Automotive Group100,1008
10Vroom#80,91014
*Publicly held
#CarMax Inc. fiscal year, March 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022
+Include sales at dealerships outside the U.S.
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
Manzi: Doesn’t expect big drop

NADA Chief Economist Patrick Manzi told Automotive News that although that percentage could dip slightly when new-vehicle inventories rebound, he doesn't expect it to drop back to that 33 percent level going forward.

"Dealers have learned a lot of skills. They've got a lot more tools available now to help them make more accurate offers to customers," Manzi said. "They know better how much it's going to cost them to refurbish [vehicles]. And so I think all of those things have made dealers much more efficient at their used-car business, and I think they're going to keep using those skills even once new-vehicle inventories recover."

Movers

Shift jumped 56 spots to No. 33 on the list — the largest rise in the ranking — after more than doubling the number of vehicles it sold in 2021 to 23,251.

Building out the Shift brand last year helped propel that increase, as did scaling up the company's reconditioning abilities, Shift CEO George Arison told Automotive News. More than 90 percent of the vehicles Shift reconditioned and sold last year came directly from consumers or company partners, he said.

Swickard Automotive Group, of Gladstone, Ore., saw the second–largest ascent, rising 37 spots to No. 48 with a 74 percent gain. LaFontaine Automotive Group, of Highland, Mich., saw the third-largest jump, rising 36 spots to No. 40.

CarMax and Carvana kept their respective spots as the No. 1 and No. 2 used-vehicle retailers. CarMax sold 924,332 used vehicles, while Carvana sold 425,237.

AutoNation Inc. held the No. 3 position, with retail sales of 304,364 used vehicles. Lithia Motors Inc. moved up to No. 4, with 275,495 used-vehicle sales, bumping Penske Automotive Group Inc. down to No. 5, with sales of 264,520 used vehicles.

Used ratio improving
Companies on Automotive News’ top 100 used-vehicle retailers list have steadily gotten better at selling used vehicles during the past 10 years, collectively selling 1.52 used vehicles per every new vehicle in 2021.
 New retail vehicles soldUsed vehicles soldUsed vs. new ratio
20212,973,8534,518,4381.52
20202,744,5093,788,4011.38
20193,016,9123,704,8901.23
20183,121,1673,389,6351.09
20173,124,8933,029,9310.97
20163,122,9552,839,7750.91
20153,063,6092,688,4110.88
20142,923,9182,560,0130.88
20132,714,2992,368,2280.87
20122,376,8872,094,330.88
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
Zeigler: “Almost everything that we knew about the ... business changed.”

Zeigler Auto Group of Kalamazoo, Mich., significantly improved its used-to-new ratio in 2021 beyond the 1-to-1 ratio it posted for 2020, company President Aaron Zeigler told Automotive News. Zeigler rose nine spots to No. 23, retailing 29,604 used vehicles last year vs. 20,920 in 2020 — a 42 percent increase.

Dramatically increasing used-vehicle inventory became a point of concentration for the group in May 2020, during the early days of the pandemic, Zeigler said. The focus persisted into 2021 with the chip shortage and constrained new-vehicle supply.

"Almost everything that we knew about the used-car business changed," Zeigler said. "Historically, used cars have depreciated. All of a sudden, they started appreciating, so they were going up in value instead of down over time."

In previous years, Zeigler Automotive cleared out used cars after 60 days in stock, aiming to avoid losses from their depreciation. But throughout 2021, as cars rose in value, even after 90 or 120 days in stock, Zeigler relaxed that 60-day rule.

The group didn't escape the difficult task of finding used inventory, however: It bought cars at auction, sought trade-ins, purchased vehicles in bulk and worked out deals with some automakers to buy vehicles coming off lease.

Purchasing a dealership in Indiana and four in Wisconsin in 2021 gave the group a "little bit of a bump in volume," Zeigler said.

Step One Automotive Group's used-to-new ratio also improved as its stores concentrated on selling used vehicles. The group based in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., entered the list at No. 82, retailing 11,307 used vehicles in 2021, up 54 percent.

In 2021, the group sold 1.1 used vehicles for each new vehicle sold — up from 0.7 two or three years ago, CEO Fernando Arellano Geddes told Automotive News.

"Overall, the used cars allowed us not only to keep the performance of the volume but also overcome performance versus 2019," Geddes said. "It's a key, key component."

Letter
