Top 100 used-vehicle retailers list shows shift in focus to used cars

That greater reliance on used vehicles helped Morse's group vault 22 spots up Automotive News' annual list of the top 100 retailers ranked by used-vehicle retail sales to No. 68. And he wasn't alone. The shifting reliance on used vehicles was seen up and down the list.

The top 100 retailers combined sold 4,518,438 used vehicles in 2021, up nearly 26 percent from 3,588,037 in 2020, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center, which compiles the list. Some of that gain was explained by the hit sales took in early 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Accelerating consolidation also played a role in increases for some companies as they got bigger. But used-vehicle sales were up organically for retailers, too. The top 100 retailed 22 percent more vehicles than the 3,695,428 collectively sold by those on the list in pre-pandemic 2019.

In 2021, the average company on the list sold 1.52 used vehicles for every new vehicle they sold. That ratio has steadily increased during the 10 years Automotive News has tracked the numbers, up from 0.88 in 2012.

The average ratio is skewed higher by the presence of large used-only retailers CarMax Inc., Carvana Co., Vroom and Shift Technologies Inc. Excluding those four companies, the average franchised dealership group on the list retailed 1.03 used vehicles for every new vehicle sold in 2021. A 1-to-1 ratio has long been the gold standard for franchised dealers.

But beyond the list, franchised dealers have broadly increased their reliance on used cars. In 2021, the average franchised dealership got 36.7 percent of its revenue from used vehicles, up from 33 percent in 2020, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association's NADA Data 2021 report released last week.