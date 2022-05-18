Three injured at Manheim auction in Florida

An accident involving two vehicles at Manheim Auctions ' location in West Palm Beach, Fla., last week left three people injured.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a man driving a Tesla lost control of the vehicle in the Manheim parking lot and struck the passenger side of a 2010 Hyundai and a concrete wall, pinning one pedestrian between the two cars and another pedestrian between a car and a wall. The accident took place Thursday, May 12.

The sheriff's department said one of the pedestrians had critical injuries and was airlifted to Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla. The press release said the other pedestrian had minor injuries and was transported to HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.

In a statement to Automotive News, Manheim spokeswoman Lois Rossi confirmed three people were sent to the hospital and wrote that Manheim was cooperating with law enforcement and had no further comment on the cause of the accident.

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured," Rossi wrote.