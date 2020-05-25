Sonic moves ahead with used-vehicle stores

Sonic Automotive Inc. isn't letting off the accelerator on its growth plans for EchoPark, its standalone used-vehicle chain — even in the midst of a global health crisis.
The nation's sixth-largest new-vehicle retailer opened its 10th EchoPark store in April in Tampa, Fla., and plans to open two more by the end of the year, with plans for another three or four in 2021.
That sets Sonic apart from three other public retailers that have pulled back, at least temporarily, from growing the number of their used-vehicle stores during the coronavirus pandemic. Penske Automotive Group Inc. and CarMax Inc. both have halted new store projects, while AutoNation Inc. has pushed back a decision on whether it will resume expanding its AutoNation USA used-only business.