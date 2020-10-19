Shift goes public amid online surge

Shift Technologies last week became the latest online used-vehicle retailer to go public, as investors seek opportunities to disrupt the auto market, aided by the tailwind of coronavirus-influenced shopping trends.

With a reverse merger, shares began trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol SFT on Thursday, Oct. 15. Instead of a traditional initial public offering, Shift joined with Insurance Acquisition Corp., a so-called blank-check company created for just such a deal.

The time was ripe, despite the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand is high for used vehicles and more consumers prefer to shop online, because of stay-at-home orders or general wariness of the sometimes fatal disease. The trends have helped boost the value of rivals Carvana and Vroom, and Shift, too, is looking to capitalize on being a publicly traded firm.

"Twelve months ago, or 18 months ago, they were kind of seen a little bit more as speculative," Lee Krowl, an analyst with B. Riley, said of online used-vehicle companies. What was not long ago seen as a "novelty" — buying used cars online — is now "almost a necessity for a lot of people," he added.

As recently as April, it was not clear how the used-vehicle market in the U.S. would hold up for traditional dealers and online companies. Retail used-vehicle sales at franchised dealerships during the first 12 days of April tumbled 63 percent vs. the same period in 2019, according to J.D. Power.

But as new-vehicle inventory ran low this summer, demand for used models came roaring back and has remained strong into the fall. Carvana now expects to report record third-quarter revenue and break-even operating profits, which would be a first for the business in its three-and-a-half years as a publicly traded company.

Taking stock

Down-market online used-vehicle retailer Shift began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the SFT symbol on Thursday, Oct. 15. Here's how its stock fared that day:
Open: $11.70
Close: $11.42
Shares of common stock outstanding: 82,106,969
Market cap at close: $937.7 million
Funds raised for Shift: $340 million

Carvana's stock began 2020 at about $90 per share. On Oct. 15, it closed at $224.39, giving it a market cap of $38.3 billion — almost seven times the $5.5 billion value investors place on AutoNation, the country's largest dealership group.

Vroom went public in June at $22 per share, raising $468 million. Its stock closed Oct. 15 at $48.82 for a market cap of $6.4 billion.

Now Shift has debuted through a reverse merger with Insurance Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company. Shift's stock opened at $11.70 on Oct. 15 and closed at $11.42 that afternoon. With 82,106,969 shares of common stock outstanding, that gave Shift a market cap of $937.7 million.

Lithia, which committed $54 million to the company in 2018 as part of a strategic partnership, has a post-merger stake of 16.8 percent in Shift. Based on the size of the market cap as of Oct. 15, Lithia's holding in the company was valued at about $157.7 million.

The completion of Shift's merger with Insurance Acquisition gives Shift about $340 million to support its operations. "This capital infusion will be used to support working capital to fund our growth initiatives," co-CEO Toby Russell said in a conference call Oct. 15.

Based in San Francisco, Shift's operations are concentrated along the U.S. West Coast, and it offers test drives within a 60-mile radius of its hubs.

Shift co-CEO George Arison told Automotive News that the company plans to expand by about two markets per year, but it could also speed up the rollout.

Shift has sought to differentiate itself from Vroom and Carvana in part by focusing on lower-priced, older vehicles. It estimates that 84 percent of the used-vehicle sales in the U.S. are in the 3- to 10-year-old range, where it concentrates its efforts.

Like Carvana and Vroom, Shift has been reporting losses for its operations, the SEC documents show. The company's net loss for the third quarter was $19.0 million, vs. a loss of $17.6 million a year earlier. Shift's net loss in 2019 was $80.5 million.

Krowl, the B. Riley analyst, said Shift approaches scale differently than its online peers do.

"Carvana and Vroom are basically saying, so long as we can get to a certain scale we will eventually make money," he said. "Whereas Shift is saying, let's figure out how to drive unit economics along the way, and then as we scale, we'll make profits quicker."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford pickups top list of most stolen vehicles
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford pickups top list of most stolen vehicles
Ford pickups top list of most stolen vehicles
Hertz gets $1.65 billion bankruptcy loan for fleet purchases, operations
Hertz gets $1.65 billion bankruptcy loan for fleet purchases, operations
Online used-vehicle seller Shift completes merger to go public
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-19-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive