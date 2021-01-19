Several hospitalized after crash at Indiana auto auction

A crash involving an SUV and two other vehicles at an auto auction in Gary, Ind., on Friday sent several people to the hospital, local authorities said.

Police officers arriving at Dyer Auto Auction on Friday morning found that an employee was moving a vehicle into the auction house when it accelerated and hit another vehicle inside the building, and then hit at least seven people and another vehicle, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said in a media release.

Gary Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones told Automotive News that emergency personnel transported nine people to area hospitals.

The driver involved with the crash has been cooperative, police said.

"At this time investigators have no reason to suspect any criminal or malicious activity on the part of the driver," police said in the media statement. The department's traffic division is conducting an investigation.

A message seeking more information was left with auction President Jason Cotton on Tuesday morning.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CarMax sees longer return policy as its next trend
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
CarMax sees longer return policy as its next trend
CarMax sees longer return policy as its next trend
Cox Automotive acquires imaging, fleet-services businesses
Cox Automotive acquires imaging, fleet-services businesses
CarMax to spread the word about omnichannel
CarMax to spread the word about omnichannel
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-18-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive