September wholesale used-vehicle prices continue slide

Wholesale used-vehicle prices tumbled once again in September, marking another month of cumulative price declines that have defined the wholesale market in 2022.
Cox Automotive said Friday that wholesale prices declined 3 percent in September compared with August. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index — an indicator of used-vehicle market pricing trends — declined from 210.8 in August to 204.5.
Cox Automotive reported prices were 0.1 percent lower in September than the same time last year when the index stood at 204.8. It's the first time since May 2020 wholesale values declined year-over-year, according to Cox Automotive. Those numbers are adjusted for mix, mileage and seasonality.
On a nonadjusted basis, the index fell 2.1 percent in September from its August level, with prices down 2.3 percent year-over-year.