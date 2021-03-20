Public groups hit the gas on used-only

"As we looked at the opportunity and the return on capital investment, there's no question this is the leader in the clubhouse," Penske CEO Roger Penske told Automotive News.

Penske Automotive, the latest of the three to accelerate used-only store expansion, last month said it would spend about $200 million to grow its network of used-vehicle supercenters from 17 locations in the U.S. and United Kingdom to 40 by the end of 2023. Last year, Penske's used supercenters sold just over 53,000 vehicles, generating revenue of $1 billion. By the end of 2023, the supercenters should be selling at least 150,000 used vehicles annually and generating revenue of $2.5 billion to $3 billion, said Penske, the nation's second-largest new-vehicle retailer.

This month, the retailer rebranded its six CarSense supercenters in the U.S. as CarShop so that all of Penske's standalone used-vehicle stores will operate under one global brand.

"Our goal for supercenters is to earn between 3.5 percent and 4 percent on sales while generating earnings before taxes [by the end of 2023] of approximately $100 million," Roger Penske told analysts last month.