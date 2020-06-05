Online used-car retailer Vroom raises IPO price range

Online used-car retailer Vroom Inc. on Friday increased the target range for its U.S. initial public offering, looking to raise up to $375 million as the IPO market gathers steam after the COVID-19 pandemic put several debuts on hold.

The company is offering about 18.8 million shares at a price range of $18 to $20 in the IPO and is expecting a valuation of $2.25 billion at the top end of the range, according to a filing .

It had earlier expected the offering to be priced between $15 and $17 per share.