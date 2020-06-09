Online used-car retailer Vroom raises $468 million from IPO; stock surge continues

NEW YORK -- Used-car online retailer Vroom Inc. expanded its U.S. initial public offering and priced it above the marketed range to raise $468 million.

The company, whose backers include L Catterton, General Catalyst Partners and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., sold 21.25 million shares for $22 each on Monday, according to a statement confirming a report by Bloomberg. Vroom earlier marketed 18.75 million shares for $18 to $20 each, according to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The shares continued to surge on Tuesday -- rising 103 percent to $44.65 in midday trading on Wall Street.

Vroom, which sells used vehicles online, moved up the pricing of the IPO to Monday after earlier planning to sell the shares on Wednesday. The company is valued in the offering at more than $2.5 billion based on the larger IPO size and the outstanding shares listed in its filings.

While the IPO market heated up last week with more than $7 billion raised globally, venture-backed listings have been largely missing in action. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., the business intelligence firm whose IPO raised $935 million on Wednesday, was the first technology listing in the U.S. since Chinese cloud service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s IPO in April. ZoomInfo’s backers included TA Associates and Carlyle Group Inc.

Loss grows

Vroom had a net loss of $41 million on revenue of $376 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $27 million on $235 million in revenue for the same period last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic might spur more car buyers to shop online, Vroom said in its filing. According to a CarGurus survey in April, 61 percent of respondents were open to buying a vehicle online, compared with 32 percent before the pandemic, Vroom said.