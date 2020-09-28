Omnichannel press is on for CarMax after rebound

CarMax Inc. rebounded to record revenue and profits in its just-completed fiscal second quarter, and CEO Bill Nash says the company is now ready to capitalize on its years-in-the-making omnichannel retail strategy.

CarMax, the largest U.S. used-vehicle retailer, completed the omnichannel rollout to its 220 stores during the quarter, which ended Aug. 31. But Nash last week told investors that the effort has only just begun.

"We really think about this as kind of like day one," Nash said, adding that the company is now ready to "springboard" the effort.

CarMax's omnichannel experience aims to give customers a personalized and seamless buying experience whether they are shopping online with the device of their choice or visiting a store. The technology tracks and saves their shopping progress in either format to help expedite a transaction.

Nash: Solid now on inventory

Such capability would seem crucial during the coronavirus pandemic, but Nash said most customers still prefer going to a store. Alternative delivery methods — curbside pickup or home delivery — rose slightly in CarMax's first quarter, he said, but remained less than 10 percent of all sales in both that period and in the second quarter. The company said its research found that customers don't want to be forced to interact 100 percent in-store or 100 percent online.

CarMax will roll out new marketing around its omnichannel offering "later this year," Nash said. The company's second quarter coincided with the industry rebound after a severe drop in business for auto retailers in March and April.

As the pandemic took hold in the U.S., used vehicles first underwent rapid depreciation, Nash said, but values then appreciated just as quickly. Coming on top of shortages in new-vehicle inventory and given pent-up consumer demand created by spring shutdowns, it's made sourcing used vehicles more difficult.

Shopping habits

CarMax finished rolling out its omnichannel retailing tools during its fiscal 2nd quarter. CEO Bill Nash provided these figures showing shoppers' activity during the period:

Rate of customers interacting with CarMax's centralized customer experience centers: About 70%

Rate of customers opting for in-store-only buying experience: About 30%

Rate of customers choosing an alternate delivery method, such as curbside pickup or home delivery: Less than 10%

"It's hard to quantify the exact degree of how much [a lack of used-vehicle inventory] impacted our sales other than it had an impact on our sales," Nash said.

He said CarMax was still light on inventory at the end of August but returned to a solid position in September.

CarMax sold 217,330 used vehicles in the quarter, up 3.9 percent in total and up 1.2 percent on a same-store basis. Company revenue rose 3.3 percent to $5.37 billion while net earnings soared 27 percent to $296.7 million.

Ali Faghri, managing director at Guggenheim Securities, said in an email that while CarMax's results were good — above analysts' consensus — some investors may have been disappointed given the strong used-vehicle sales and profits reported by competitors.

Investors also are looking for more key performance indicators on the omnichannel strategy as it "is a big strategic focus for the company and important to the long-term growth story (especially as COVID has clearly accelerated the shift to online buying)," Faghri wrote.

Sharon Zackfia, a partner at William Blair, said in a research note last week that some investors have fretted that CarMax is losing ground to competitors with more impressive sales gains.

But this doesn't hold up to scrutiny, she said. The research firm's Web data analysis shows CarMax is at least keeping pace with, if not exceeding, market share gains by key rival and online used-vehicle retailer Carvana.

CarMax sold at least 19,200 more vehicles in July, August and the first few weeks of September vs. the same period a year earlier while Carvana sold 18,100 more vehicles during that period, she said.

Zackfia added: "This supports our thesis that CarMax can thrive and gain share even as digital disruptions occur given the massive, fragmented nature of the used car industry."

