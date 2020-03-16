Manheim auctions go digital-only through April 3

The continued spread of a new coronavirus has prompted Cox Automotive's Manheim to switch all of its auctions to simulcast-only sales. The move is effective Monday and runs through April 3.

The auction giant said it will waive related fees during the period. Physical Manheim locations will operate as usual on non-sale days and be open to sellers and buyers. During sale days, sellers can still represent their vehicles, but Manheim said it encourages them to use online seller tools.

Buyers can view vehicles on the lot but are asked to "respect social distancing," Manheim said. Buying dealers will not be allowed to enter auction buildings or lanes on sales days.

In addition to the simulcast-only sales, Manheim said it is performing deep cleanings, halting all food service in lanes and at lots, extending cleaning-crew hours, communicating Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures to employees and clients and telling employees to stay home if they're sick.

Manheim has been running digital-only sales lanes throughout the country and converted three of its auction sites to be completely digital, Manheim Tucson and the latest, Manheim Houston and Manheim Flint.

Meanwhile, KAR Global's ADESA Seattle location began simulcast-only sales March 10 in response to the outbreak. Washington state, especially the Seattle area, has been one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S. thus far. An announcement on further action by the company was expected Monday morning.

Over the past week, the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has had far-reaching effects on American life: Major events and sports seasons have been postponed or canceled, employers are encouraging personnel to work from home and some state governments have been forcing businesses to close or reduce capacity.