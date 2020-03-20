KAR halts ADESA auctions for at least two weeks

KAR is halting sales operations at all ADESA locations in North America for at least two weeks, including simulcast only sales.

The move, which is effective immediately, comes as states such as California, Illinois and New York adopt strict containment measures that close nonessential businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Where local, state and provincial directives allowed, the company planned to maintain minimal operations for security and to receive and release vehicles under certain circumstances, the company said Friday. KAR Global operates 74 ADESA auction locations in North America.

On Monday, both ADESA and Manheim decided to make all auction sales completely simulcast-only, while waiving related fees.

Manheim on Friday said it would "fully comply" with California's statewide stay-at-home order, but it was not immediately clear whether that meant halting sales at its six facilities in that state or in others.