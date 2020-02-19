KAR Global Q4 net income down on TradeRev costs

KAR Global has hit the reset button and is positioned for growth as it continues cutting costs, CEO Jim Hallett told analysts and investors Wednesday morning.

"2019 has been a challenging year," he said in a conference call to report fourth-quarter and full-year earnings.

KAR's net income plummeted 71 percent in the fourth quarter to $19.8 million. Income from continuing operations was up 1 percent to $15.3 million while operating profit fell 12 percent to $61.6 million in the quarter. The company's revenue from continuing operations rose 13 percent to $671.3 million.

For the full year, KAR's net income fell 42 percent to $188.5 million while operating profit was off 7.6 percent to $314.1 million. Revenue from continuing operations was up 14 percent to $2.78 billion in 2019.

Two of the biggest issues that weighed on the company's results throughout 2019 were costs associated with the rollout of TradeRev, its mobile app-based vehicle trading platform, and issues with lost inventory at its High Tech Locksmith key-making unit, which is part of ongoing litigation.

TradeRev added $19.8 million in operating losses for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $15.7 million in the year-ago period. Hallett again said he expects TradRev to break even sometime in 2021.

Shares of KAR closed Wednesday's trading up nearly 5 percent to $23.25.

KAR has adjusted its sales force to share both ADESA auction and TradeRev duties, essentially preventing overlap.

"We've reset, it's early in 2020, we've got a great plan, and I can tell you, a month in, I'm not discouraged by what I'm seeing," Hallett said.