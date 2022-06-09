How tech can boost dealers' used-vehicle acquisition odds

Finding quality used vehicles continues to be a challenge for auto dealers, from high pricing to low availability.
New tools aim to make it easier for retailers to keep their lots stocked.
Several retail technology companies are boosting their own capabilities to assist dealerships with used-vehicle sourcing, including by giving consumers an outlet to sell their vehicles.
Vehicle listings company CarGurus in January 2021 acquired a 51 percent stake in wholesale trading platform CarOffer, which allows dealers to create standing buy orders and automatically matches them to available inventory. CarGurus last year also introduced its Instant Max Cash Offer feature, through which consumers can sell their vehicles online.