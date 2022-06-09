How tech can boost dealers' used-vehicle acquisition odds

Rival listings sites Cars.com and TrueCar have added tools of their own. Cars.com in March completed its acquisition of the assets of Accu-Trade, a provider of vehicle appraisal and valuation data and logistics technology. Company leaders say Accu-Trade is live in the market and enrolling more dealers, and will complement Cars.com's online marketplace and dealership websites business by adding an instant guaranteed offer tool and VIN-based vehicle valuation and appraisal details.

The company said it hired Brian Kramer, formerly general manager of Germain Toyota of Naples in Florida, as executive vice president and general manager of Accu-Trade, effective Monday, June 13.

"We are advancing boldly into these new segments that are helping dealers digitize online financing, digitize the trade-in experience, be able to buy cars directly from the general public and bypass traditional auctions," Cars.com CEO Alex Vetter told Automotive News at the NADA Show in March. "These are all things that we enable. And by doing it on a platform basis, we can allow dealers to do those things at a fraction of the cost of trying to do it themselves."

Also in March, TrueCar introduced its Sell Your Car feature, which CEO Mike Darrow said in a shareholders letter in May offers consumers "an upfront, transactable value on their car available at any of our participating dealers."

Technology is allowing dealers to find new sources of used cars at a time when constrained new-vehicle production has both reduced the volume of nearly new used vehicles flowing to the resale market and increased the competition for acquiring those used units. Wholesale prices remain elevated, making the vehicles purchased at auctions more expensive.

"The wholesale market transaction volume right now is actually lower than it has been for the last 20 or so years, and the reason is because inventory constraints have less cars flowing through the system," CarGurus CEO Jason Trevisan said last month during the company's investor day. "So as inventory comes back over the next year [or] two years, there will be a rising tide of transactions in wholesale."