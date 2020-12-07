Honda adds non-CPO used cars to U.S. sales website

LOS ANGELES — Honda Motor Co. is moving beyond an aggressive expansion of its certified pre-owned vehicle business by launching an updated sales website that now lists non-certified used vehicles up to 10 years old.

American Honda is using HondaCertified.com for the non-CPO listings. The updated Web portal launched on Monday.

"With the continued rise in new-vehicle prices, the first vehicle purchase for many buyers will come from the used-car market, and our upgraded website makes this process more simple and enjoyable," said Dan Rodriguez, manager of auto remarketing at American Honda.

"Expanding our branded website to include used vehicles up to 10 years old offers customers more high-value options with quality Honda products and their local Honda dealer standing behind their purchase," Rodriguez said in a statement.

The CPO website now has three "program" choices:

Honda Certified Plus, a program launched last year that offers the longest warranty for near-new vehicles.

Honda Certified, which added free oil changes and roadside assistance as part of a rebranding last year.

Used, which is the new program for non-certified vehicles.

Among the non-CPO listings on the updated website Monday was a 2010 Fit hatchback with 186,125 miles for $7,299 on the low end of the price spectrum, and a top-trim 2019 Odyssey minivan with 21,820 miles for $39,533 on the high end. Nearly 850 non-CPO Hondas were listed within a 250-mile radius of Los Angeles.

"As with CPO vehicles, used Honda vehicles offered on HondaCertified.com will have recalls addressed by Honda dealer service experts prior to sale," the automaker said.

Honda will add features to the used-vehicle program in coming months, "aligned with the brand's Shop Simple by Honda online buying tool, enabling customers to complete most of the purchase process of Honda pre-owned vehicles in a digital fashion."