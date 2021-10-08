Hot used-car market won't cool soon

Wholesale values rose 27 percent last month from September 2020 and experts don't expect any pricing relief until the spring.

The prices dealers pay for cars and trucks at Manheim auctions climbed to all-time highs in September and will likely remain elevated through spring.

Whether dealers are shopping hard because of a shortage of new vehicles or in early anticipation of seasonally strong demand in the spring, or both, it's clear there is an appetite for wholesale cars and trucks.

Wholesale values rose 27 percent last month from September 2020, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of cars and trucks sold at auctions. And September is not likely to mark the peak for this year.

"Basically, the odds favor more increases between now and spring because we're still in a very supply-constrained market in total, in both the wholesale market and the new-vehicle market," Cox Automotive chief economist Jonathan Smoke said in a conference call last week.

He added that relatively high sales conversion rates continue to suggest aggressive buying by dealers. The sales conversion rate at Manheim, a unit of Cox Automotive, was 65 percent last month. It was at 52 percent in September 2019.

With new-vehicle production still hampered by the chip shortage and with consumer demand relatively strong, wholesale values are expected to stay elevated well into next year.

Used retail days' supply was estimated at 37 days in September. Normal days' supply, which Cox estimates using data from its vAuto inventory-tracking software, is 44 days. Wholesale supply ended September at 18 days. A normal wholesale supply is 23 days.

Used-vehicle inventory levels have been faring far better than new and in fact have been inching toward normal levels as of late, Smoke said. "New inventory as of mid-September was down 75 percent compared to 2019, with days' supply down a little less, as the declining sales pace has kept days' supply at its bottom for the last several months," he said.

The constraint is generally not squeezing dealers' bottom lines. When asked about high wholesale prices pressuring dealer margins, Smoke noted that auctions represent only the most expensive method for dealers to get used cars and trucks. A typical franchised dealer sources only about a quarter of their used inventory from auctions, he said.

"So don't worry about their margins," Smoke said. "While they are being compressed a bit from the most recent trends, their margins are still substantially higher than what they were pre-pandemic."

With broad consumer demand and high conversion rates, Cox forecasts wholesale prices could rise another 2 to 3 percent through October and into November.

"I also think that the odds of any price decline between now and tax season next year is extremely low," Smoke said.

Prices could increase about 2 percent from this year's peak during next spring's tax refund season, he said.

Then in the back half of next year, vehicles could once again return to being naturally depreciating assets.

That said, demand will by no means collapse, Smoke added, and he noted that Cox forecast used-vehicle sales next year to be at record levels — and for 2023 to show further growth. "But the ultimate caveat here," Smoke said, "is the assumption that the production problems do end up being behind us this quarter and start to see gradual improvement."

