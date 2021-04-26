Here's our annual ranking of the top retailers by used-vehicle sales

Used-auto retailers faced unprecedented events in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, but some things remained constant.
For one, digital newcomers continued to gain ground in used-vehicle sales volume. And many lessons learned from past market downturns still applied amid the pandemic.
That was all reflected in Automotive News' annual ranking of the top 100 used-vehicle retailers for 2020.
There was some shuffling among the top five spots — CarMax maintained the No. 1 spot, but online upstart Carvana Co. climbed to No. 2 from No. 4 for 2019. Carvana, formed in 2012, first entered the list at No. 8 for 2018.
"Year after year we've shown that delivering exceptional customer experiences, giving car buyers a process that's easy, transparent and convenient, drives growth," Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia said in statement. "We're so proud of Team Carvana for reaching this milestone — accomplishing in just eight years what has historically taken decades."