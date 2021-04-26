Here's our annual ranking of the top retailers by used-vehicle sales

When the pandemic brought sales operations to a halt last spring, especially at its Michigan stores, group President Aaron Zeigler said the retailer essentially turned its otherwise idle salespeople into car buyers.

"We went out and bought every used car we could — literally thousands and thousands of used cars from all over the country," Zeigler said. "We bought from auctions; we bought from other dealers."

That paid off when sales picked back up and is still helping given the low new-vehicle inventory levels in the industry, he said.

Zeigler also bought three dealerships in early 2020 — Infiniti, Jaguar-Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz stores in Illinois. While those additions helped sales growth, "the main driver was our sales per store were up substantially," he said.

Restructuring its used-vehicle operations paid off for Ohio-based Ganley Auto Group, which climbed nine spots to No. 23.

Ganley added six stores in 2020, including large-volume Chevrolet and Kia dealerships. Most of the acquisitions happened in early 2020, thus contributing to the group's growth in sales.

Centralizing vehicle wholesaling was also key, CEO Ken Ganley said.

"We're trying to keep more and more of our vehicles in-house," Ganley said. "And that has also played a nice role in our growth where maybe certain vehicles one, two years ago we would have wholesaled. ... Now we're strategically moving them within the company and turning those into retail deals instead of wholesale."

The approach is paying off.

Said Ganley: "With used cars being so scarce right now, being able to keep everything possible is something we look to do every single day."