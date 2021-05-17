Fleets join the club of those looking to acquire vehicles

Brett Myslewski said his store has fielded the calls: rental-car companies looking for deals on vehicles, similar to how they would buy discounted fleet cars from automakers.

"They want us to give away the cars," Myslewski said with a laugh, "and we barely even have cars to sell for us — let alone fleet deals."

Everyone needs cars and trucks: dealers, customers and now — apparently — rental-car companies.

This shortage of new and used vehicles has created a conundrum for dealership staffers across the U.S., including Myslewski, the used-car manager at Meegan Ford in Connellsville, Pa., an hour southeast of Pittsburgh. His store has about 88 used vehicles on its front line ready to sell. In a typical month, 50 to 60 will be sold.