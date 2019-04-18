Dealers turn to Craigslist to meet used-car demand

With fewer trade-ins coming in the door, the used-vehicle inventory "is as tight as I have ever seen it," said Stedem, the principal of Hyundai of Slidell in Louisiana.

"Last week we drove 90 miles to go buy a truck that we'd seen an ad on," he said.

It is a sign of the changing and challenging used- vehicle landscape, as new-vehicle sales cool off and both new and lightly used vehicles become more expensive.

In the past, Stedem said, scouring social media and Craigslist ads for cars was a waste of time. "But now I've got empty shelves," he said.

Stedem said that 10 years ago, his salespeople seldom sold vehicles with 100,000 miles on them. Now they often do. Five years ago, they never sold vehicles with 200,000 miles on them. Now they do.

The sweet spot for sales is also an elusive one: cars and trucks in the $10,000 to $20,000 range, Stedem said. "There is no such thing as a cheap vehicle anymore."

Like many dealers hungry for inventory, Hyundai of Slidell advertises that it will buy cars and trucks from consumers, even if they aren't shopping for a replacement.

"Every dealer on the strip has the same sign," he said.