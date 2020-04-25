Could a Clunkers 2.0 work better?

"It's a different time," said Ray LaHood, U.S. Secretary of Transportation from 2009 to 2013 under President Barack Obama. "The idea that you would fashion a program where there would be an incentive for people to go back in the showrooms — an incentive for people to buy automobiles — is the real linchpin."

LaHood oversaw the $2.85 billion Cash for Clunkers program — officially named the Car Allowance Rebate System. It gave consumers as much as $4,500 to trade in old gas guzzlers for more fuel-efficient new vehicles. LaHood called the federal scrappage program "wildly popular," resulting in nearly 700,000 old cars being traded in during July and August 2009.

"It was a lifesaver — an economic lifeline to the car industry and to the dealers all over the country," LaHood told Automotive News.

But one devil in the details of a Clunkers reboot? The used-car market.

The 2009 program was great for dealers, said dealer Patrick Primm of Cascade Auto Group in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio — except that it "decimated the lower-level used-car market."

"At first, it was exciting to have all these deals," Primm recalled of the 2009 program. "But then after a while, we did so many of them, we realized we were destroying perfectly good cars," he said.

The pipeline for used-vehicle inventories experienced a double whammy during that period. As a condition for getting the federal incentive to sell a new vehicle, a dealer was required to turn over the older trade-in to be destroyed, not to circulate into the country's pre-owned pool.

That exacerbated a pipeline problem: The dramatic plunge in new-vehicle sales of 2008-2010 meant millions of new cars and trucks were not being made and not coming into the market. That meant two or three years later, those vehicles would not be showing up on used-vehicle lots.