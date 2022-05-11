Carvana's relentless stock rout leaves Wall Street struggling to catch up

Online used-car dealer Carvana Co . is trading as if the pandemic that spurred an almost 1,200 percent surge in its stock price never happened. Wall Street, however, has yet to fully adjust to the company’s new reality.

Analysts’ average target on the stock has tumbled 68 percent this year, but at $117 is still more than triple the current price of around $34 . That decline also pales in comparison to the roughly 85 percent collapse in the shares in 2022 amid a broader selloff in riskier assets as investors fret over inflation, a hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve and a potential global economic slowdown.