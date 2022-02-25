Carvana's purchase of ADESA could shake up used-car market

The purchase of auto auction giant ADESA will boost Carvana's reconditioning capacity and positions the company to nab a larger portion of the used-vehicle market.

Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia: Will spend $1 billion to upgrade 56 ADESA sites

Carvana's plan to buy the No. 2 auction company in the U.S. could have major consequences in a segment where competition has long been stable, according to analysts' initial impressions of the pending acquisition.

The deal, announced late last week and valued at $2.2 billion, would hand over control of ADESA's 56 U.S. locations, brand name, ADESA.com U.S. marketplace and some 4,500 employees to Carvana. It's a substantial move on Carvana's part — one the retailer hopes will expand its customer reach and strengthen its ability to recondition larger numbers of used cars and trucks to make them sale-ready.

Analysts said the addition of ADESA will boost Carvana's reconditioning capacity, possibly putting the company in good shape to nab a larger portion of a highly fragmented used-vehicle market.

Details of the deal

  • Valued at $2.2 billion
  • Carvana to get all auction sales and operations at the 56 ADESA U.S. locations
  • Carvana also to get exclusive access to ADESA.com marketplace in the U.S.
  • About 4,500 ADESA and KAR employees to transfer to Carvana, including ADESA U.S. President John Hammer
  • Carvana estimates deal will allow it to recondition and prepare for sale an additional 2 million vehicles per year
  • KAR Global to use transaction dollars to pay down debt
  • KAR says deal will allow it to focus on its other digital marketplaces

The acquisition plus build-out of its physical sites would mean Carvana's vehicle-processing capacity could eventually exceed 3 million vehicles — about 6.5 percent of the used-vehicle market, Benchmark Co. analyst Michael Ward wrote in an industry note.

On the other hand, some pointed out how dealers might not be too keen on ADESA becoming part of Carvana.

"I could foresee that independent dealers who are selling at physical auction may not want to be selling their vehicles to a Carvana-owned auction," Stephens Inc. analyst Daniel Imbro told Automotive News.

Changing landscape

The deal could shake up the wholesale auction market long dominated by ADESA and Cox Automotive's Manheim, and cause defections to the latter — to the extent sellers want to move away from a Carvana adoption model, Imbro said.

In the past, Carvana has partnered with Manheim on third-party reconditioning. It's too early to tell how that partnership will be handled in light of the deal, Imbro said.

Manheim did not directly comment on the Carvana-ADESA U.S. deal but issued a statement that said, in part, that the company "has serviced the best interests of all our industry constituents for many decades and will continue to loyally do so."

There's certainly a chance the deal changes the wholesale backdrop across the country, Imbro said.

"Carvana owning the business strategically makes sense and provides Carvana with meaningful reconditioning capacity, as well as pretty valuable real estate in a lot of metro areas," he said.

The planned ADESA purchase would mean 78 percent of the U.S. population would be within 100 miles of a Carvana-owned site compared with 32 percent before the deal, the company said. That could drive conversion on Carvana's platform, Truist Securities analysts wrote.

Some don't expect the acquisition to significantly impact the dealer-to-dealer wholesale business. If anything, companies focused on asset-light services and a physical-to-digital shift may benefit from the deal, CarGurus CEO Jason Trevisan said during an earnings call with analysts and investors last week.

"I think as a front-line retailer of cars, as a dealer, Carvana owning a wholesale platform … could create some channel conflict if they also own the auction piece of the value chain because they may have conflicting interests as both a wholesale buyer as well as a retailer," Trevisan said. "But that's not for us to decide."

Analysts from Stephens predicted the deal will be well received for KAR Global, though they said it's a little surprising given how much emphasis the company placed on the value of having both physical and digital offerings.

"They got a great selling price for the asset," Imbro said. "It's going to allow them to significantly pay down debt, which has been an investor focal point for a while here, and it streamlines them into a more digital business."

Future growth

Possessing the ADESA U.S. network plus spending $1 billion on upgrading the physical sites will allow Carvana to build out its reconditioning capacity, but that will "take time," Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia told investors and analysts last week. He did not provide a precise timeline.

Carvana opened its 15th inspection and reconditioning center at the start of 2022. That bumped the number of vehicles it's capable of receiving, inspecting and reconditioning to 880,000. The company estimates it will be able to process 1.2 million vehicles by the end of this year, then increase to 3 million thereafter.

Carvana and ADESA U.S. will operate as two businesses on the same land, and the auction side will run the way it historically has, according to Garcia. But the two will immediately start working together on retail reconditioning, he added.

ADESA sold more than 1 million vehicles through its 56 sites in 2021.

Carvana secured up to about $3.3 billion from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank and Citi. It will use that to pay the initial $2.2 billion price tag and spend $1 billion on ADESA U.S. site upgrades.

The transaction is expected to fully close in the second quarter.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Spring may bring some normalcy to used-vehicle pricing
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Spring may bring some normalcy to used-vehicle pricing
Retail and wholesale used-vehicle prices have surged as a result of production disruptions and supply shortages. At auctions such as this Manheim Houston site, vehicle values are expected to rise again this spring.
As transaction prices rise, customers bring larger down payments to the table
inventory-MAIN_i.jpg
Dealers tap retail tech tools to fill used-car lots
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-21-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive