Carvana's dealer license suspended in Illinois, for now

Carvana Co. is under scrutiny once more, this time in Illinois, where state officials last week suspended the online used-vehicle retailer's license to sell cars and trucks.

Illinois Secretary of State Police temporarily blocked Carvana's dealer license on May 10 because the company failed to properly transfer titles for vehicles it sold and misused issuing out-of-state temporary registration permits, said Henry Haupt, an Illinois Secretary of State spokesman.

The Secretary of State's police department opened an investigation into consumer complaints about Carvana in February, Haupt told Automotive News. The investigation spans about 90 signed complaints, Haupt said. He said he couldn't provide an exact date as to when Carvana might see the suspension lifted.

Carvana will need to "resolve the issues at hand" before that can happen, Haupt said.

A Carvana spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.