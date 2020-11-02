Carvana turns growth focus to its inventory

JOE WILSSENS
Garcia: “There’s little doubt that [inventory] impacted things in a pretty material way.”

For the first time in the company's history, Carvana bought more cars from its customers than it sold to them.

It wasn't enough.

The online used-vehicle retailer reported strong top-line growth in the third quarter, but its performance was constrained — like many of its auto retail peers — by a lack of inventory.

"I think there's little doubt that it impacted things in a pretty material way," CEO Ernie Garcia said during a call with investors last week.

To help build inventory quickly, the company will not run its usual Cyber Monday promotion — which in the past has included a $1,000 discount on vehicle purchases — this year for the first time.

The company ended the third quarter with about half the number of vehicles available for purchase as it had before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the spring.

Carvana bought some 73,400 vehicles from customers in the third quarter, an increase of 128 percent from the same period last year. It bought 114 percent as many cars and trucks as it sold, up from 69 percent a year earlier. And about 51 percent of the retail vehicles it sold were sourced from customers, up from 31 percent in the third quarter of 2019.

Carvana said in a letter to investors that it ended the quarter with 26,897 "website units" and 11,900 vehicles available for immediate sale. The difference between those two figures is that the company typically lists vehicles on its website before reconditioning is complete, or before the vehicles are available for immediate purchase.

Carvana's Cars

Carvana pointed to growing inventory as its main priority going forward, after buying more vehicles from customers than it sold in the third quarter. Here was the situation in Q3 by the numbers:

Retail sales in Q3 2020: 64,414
Retail sales in Q4 2019: 46,413

Total gross profit per unit in Q3 2020: $4,056
Total gross profit per unit in Q3 2019: $2,963

Vehicles bought from customers in Q3 2020: 73,400
Vehicles bought from customers in Q3 2019: 32,300

Vehicles available for immediate sale at Q3 end: 11,900

Vs. pre-pandemic levels: Less than half

Carvana said it is making strides in getting vehicles ready. The company opened an inspection and reconditioning center near Columbus, Ohio, in the third quarter and has since added another such facility near Orlando, bringing its total to 10. It expects to open an 11th inspection and reconditioning center by year's end.

In the third quarter, Carvana's retail vehicle sales grew 39 percent to 64,414. Its revenue rose 41 percent to $1.54 billion.

Carvana reported a net loss of $17.7 million vs. a net loss of $92.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $21.3 million vs. a loss of $60.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. That marked the first EBITDA-positive quarter for Carvana since it became a public company in April 2017.

Total gross profit jumped 90 percent to $261 million in the third quarter. Total gross profit per vehicle reached a record $4,056, compared with $2,963 in the third quarter of 2019. Its retail gross profit per vehicle was $1,857, compared with $1,305 in the same period last year.

Carvana's stock has about doubled since the beginning of 2020, starting at $93.21 on Jan. 2 and closing Friday, Oct. 30, at $185.26. Some analysts, such as Sharon Zackfia of William Blair, see further room for growth.

"While Carvana's stock has increased more than two-fold year-to-date, we maintain our 'Outperform' rating given Carvana's leading position in digital auto sales, improving profitability, and proven scalability of the model," Zackfia wrote.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Former Fair CEO Scott Painter to launch subscription services provider NextCar
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Former Fair CEO Scott Painter to launch subscription services provider NextCar
Former Fair CEO Scott Painter to launch subscription services provider NextCar
Carvana shrinks net loss, reports first operating profit
Carvana shrinks net loss, reports first operating profit
Auction association eyes road ahead
Auction association eyes road ahead
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-2-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive