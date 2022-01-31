Carvana suspension lifted in Raleigh, N.C.

A 180-day suspension on Carvana's operations in Raleigh, N.C., expired on Saturday, leaving the online used-retail giant free to continue selling in the area.

The suspension was handed down last August, after a North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles investigation found the company didn't deliver title work on time, issued out-of-state, temporary tags for a vehicle sold in North Carolina and offered a vehicle for sale without a state inspection.

Nazneen Ahmed, a spokeswoman for the state attorney general's office, confirmed to Automotive News that Carvana's dealer license was renewed Monday.

The division did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The division began investigating Carvana's Raleigh location in February last year, after a consumer raised a complaint about not being able to obtain a vehicle registration and license plates.

Carvana appealed the suspension decision in Wake County Superior Court, but later reached a settlement. The state attorney general's office represented the division in the court case.

As a condition of that settlement, Carvana said it wouldn't sell vehicles at its Raleigh location until Jan. 29.

Carvana's other dealership locations in Charlotte, Concord and Greensboro were still allowed to process title and vehicle registration paperwork during the 180 days.