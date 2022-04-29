Carvana stock plunge signals concerns over inflation, higher interest costs

Carvana Inc.’s shares are losing almost all of their pandemic-fueled gains as investor enthusiasm for the company sours amid growing concerns about the impact of higher inflation and rising borrowing costs.
Since touching a stay-at-home fueled high in August, shares in the online platform for buying used cars have fallen 83 percent. This week alone they lost 23 percent, following a disappointing first-quarter earnings release that showed a deepening cash burn, stemming from surges used-vehicle prices and capital spending.
Another blow is coming from the bond market.
The company struggled this week to raise $3.3 billion in the corporate debt market, having to revamp a junk-bond offering. Those new bonds fell on Thursday -- their first day of secondary trading -- even after Apollo Global Management Inc. bought roughly half of the debt.