Carvana stock plunge signals concerns over inflation, higher interest costs

Carvana Inc .’s shares are losing almost all of their pandemic-fueled gains as investor enthusiasm for the company sours amid growing concerns about the impact of higher inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Since touching a stay-at-home fueled high in August, shares in the online platform for buying used cars have fallen 83 percent. This week alone they lost 23 percent, following a disappointing first-quarter earnings release that showed a deepening cash burn, stemming from surges used-vehicle prices and capital spending.

Another blow is coming from the bond market.