Carvana pitches dealers on 3rd-party marketplace for used cars

The online used-vehicle retailer has invited franchised dealerships to join its marketplace, which lists partner inventory alongside Carvana-certified vehicles.

Vehicles labeled “Carvana Certified” are sold alongside “Marketplace” vehicles from third-party partners.

When Janet Martin-Clark received an unsolicited email from Carvana last August about joining the company's online vehicle marketplace, she wanted to know more.

Not because she intended to sign up. Far from it, she said. But Martin-Clark was curious about why the online used-vehicle retailer was seeking her business.

"I can't imagine what dealer would agree to that because we can sell our vehicles just like they can online," said Martin-Clark, president of Martin Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in Cleveland, Texas.

She declined to participate in Carvana's marketplace.

"I sell a ton of stuff without a person ever coming into my store," she told Automotive News. "It's not any different."

Carvana is experimenting with a vehicle marketplace in which it lists inventory from third-party sources on its website alongside its own certified vehicles. The company has offered few public details about how the program operates, including who its partners are and how the economics work for both Carvana and the third parties. Carvana representatives declined to discuss the program for this report.

Known elements

Online used-vehicle retailer Carvana has offered few public details of its 3rd-party marketplace program, including who its partners are and how the economics work. But, per the company’s website, all vehicles in the program: 

  • Are sourced from “hand-selected” partners.
  • Pass Carvana’s 150-point inspection process.
  • Have no reported accidents.
  • Come with Carvana’s 7-day return policy and limited warranty

Vehicle rental company Hertz, however, disclosed in October that it will sell some vehicles through Carvana. And in a letter to shareholders in November, Carvana executives wrote that "vehicles sold through the [Hertz] partnership will be listed on Carvana's online marketplace and will be fulfilled through our operations."

It's not clear who other marketplace participants are, though some franchised dealership leaders, including Martin-Clark, said Carvana has been pitching dealers to participate.

Analysts who cover Carvana told Automotive News that the program could be a way to pump up the retailer's inventory at a time when used vehicles are in high demand and hard to come by, given ongoing inventory shortages. The marketplace has the potential to grow, analysts say, but it also comes with risk to Carvana's brand if a third-party transaction creates hiccups for consumers.

For dealerships, partnering with a company such as Carvana that has a well-developed digital infrastructure could be a way to participate in the expansion of online retailing without having to make sizable investments on their own, some analysts said.

"This makes the most sense for the smaller dealers and the smaller store chains, like the one- to two-store-count dealer groups, that do not have the bandwidth or the capacity to invest in an online offering or a digital retailing solution," said Rajat Gupta, equity research analyst covering U.S. auto retailers for J.P. Morgan. "Listing their car on Carvana's website gives them that exposure to the consumer."

Yet there are risks for dealerships, too, some analysts said, including that listing their inventory on Carvana's website could send more customer traffic to Carvana than to their own websites or physical lots.

Few public details

Vehicle listings from third-party partners are labeled "Marketplace" on Carvana's website, alongside the company's own "Carvana Certified" vehicles. The website says the company "has hand-selected a group of partners to provide an intelligently curated set of vehicles that broaden the array you have to choose from. We only sell cars that we would sell to our own moms."

If a consumer is interested in a vehicle sourced from a partner, the Carvana website says the buyer can apply for financing, purchase a vehicle service contract and arrange for delivery. All marketplace vehicles pass Carvana's 150-point inspection process and carry its seven-day return policy and limited warranty.

Marketplace listings include a disclosure that Carvana does not have possession of the vehicle, that it has to be ordered from a partnering dealership and that consumers can select another vehicle or cancel their deal "in the rare instance that this car is no longer available from our partner."

Garcia: Room “to evolve”

Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia declined to provide details about the program in response to analysts' questions during earnings calls last year, saying on one call in November that "it's early in marketplace, in general. I think there's a lot of room for those choices to continue to evolve."

In the November letter, company executives wrote that "marketplace units sold are included in retail units sold, but they receive net revenue treatment, meaning we do not record the full amount of the vehicle sales price or cost of goods sold. Like Carvana-owned units, marketplace units may generate revenue and gross profit from the sale of the vehicle, trade-ins, financing, and ancillary products."

That letter also said Carvana's partnership with Hertz will give the rental company the ability to turn its inventory faster and Carvana more vehicles to show to consumers.

"We're testing different things," Garcia said during an August earnings call, in response to an analyst question. "We're interested by the results that we're seeing, and that's why we continue to test it, but we don't have anything additional to add at this time."

Carvana’s site says with its partnerships, it only sells cars “that we would sell to our own moms.”

Leveraging trust

Several analysts who cover Carvana told Automotive News that a marketplace could give consumers more selection, particularly while supply constraints continue. It also eventually could supplement Carvana's core business of company-owned inventory and drive more consumers to its website without requiring additional advertising spending, they said.

It's also possible that Carvana's marketplace could cannibalize sales of its own certified vehicles, some analysts said. And the introduction of third parties could harm the brand if, for instance, a buyer has a problem with a vehicle acquired from a partner and forms a negative opinion of Carvana.

"The opportunity is that Carvana can leverage the trust that it's garnered with consumers to third-party inventory. The risk is the third-party inventory ends up being not as up to Carvana's standards as hoped. Then there's brand reputation risk," said Sharon Zackfia, an equity research analyst with William Blair. "So there's two sides to the coin, which is why they've been careful in terms of the rollout."

For dealerships, Carvana's marketplace could open another retail channel, Zackfia said — for example, when a dealership takes in a vehicle on trade that doesn't fit its customer demographic and otherwise would wind up in the wholesale market.

But getting dealerships to sign up could be a hard sell. Martin-Clark, the Texas dealer, said she hasn't heard of any that have opted to join.

She said a Carvana representative told her the company would not provide more details unless she signed a nondisclosure agreement. She declined to do so, and she said all she was told was that the company "would write me a check, and someone would come get" the vehicle.

Whether to participate is "a decision that every dealer will have to make, but in my view, the lines of competition have been blurred," said Michael Baker, managing director at D.A. Davidson financial services firm in Boston, citing the rise of marketplace and direct-to-consumer models.

Carvana, he said, "can also help a dealer sell more vehicles, so in that sense they can act as both a partner and a competitor."

