Carvana partners with Manheim to launch wholesale platform for dealers

Carvana announced Thursday a partnership with Manheim Auctions to launch an online vehicle wholesale purchasing platform for independent and franchised dealers.

The platform, called CarvanaAccess, is arriving at a time of high wholesale prices and generally low inventory for dealers.

Cars and trucks on carvanaaccess.com will be listed as Carvana processes customer trade-ins and other wholesale vehicles. They will be sold in a "timed bid" online auction, powered by Carvana's partnership with Manheim Digital.

The listed vehicles will have "full condition information and 360-degree imagery," Carvana said in a release. Interested wholesale customers can visit carvanaaccess.com to register.

The auction part of the site will be accessible by registered dealers and wholesale buyers. Sales will start at 9 a.m. Fridays and end at 4 p.m. Mondays. A preview for this weekend's sale was set to start at noon Thursday, according to the CarvanaAccess website. All times are Eastern.

Scott Wood, senior director of wholesale operations at Carvana, said the company has seen increasing interest in its wholesale inventory from industry customers.

"This direct purchase platform unlocks the full potential of Carvana's capabilities matched with technology modules from Manheim Digital, creating a whole new way to buy wholesale, directly from Carvana," Wood said in the release. "We look forward to working with even more wholesale customers to provide them with our incredibly diverse inventory and national network."